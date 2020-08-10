SC gives UGC time to respond to Delhi, Maharashtra’s decision to cancel exams

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted the University Grants Commission (UGC) time to respond to Delhi and Maharashtra governments' affidavits saying they have cancelled exams amid the covid-19 pandemic, citing disaster management guidelines.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, also directed UGC to file a reply on whether the provisions of the Disaster Management Act would override UGC guidelines.

The apex court was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging a UGC circular, dated July 6, which mandated universities across the country to conduct final exams by the end of September.

The matter will be next heard on 14 August.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing UGC, said Delhi and Maharashtra have taken the decision to cancel exams in state universities and this is against UGC rules. He asserted that UGC is the only authorized body that can prescribe rules for conferring degrees and states cannot change rules. "When UGC is the only body to confer degrees, how can states cancel exams and expect UGC to confer degree?" said Mehta.

Mehta added that students need to to continue preparing for exams as degrees cannot be conferred without exams.

On 31 July, the top court had refused to pass an interim order in the plea filed by students from 13 states and a union territory which sought cancellation of exams.

The Maharashtra government had informed the top court on 7 August that no exams will not be held in the state as per a decision by State Disaster Management Authority. The Delhi government soon followed suit and informed the court that allsate universities examinations including final year exams stand cancelled due to covid.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated