SC gives UGC time to respond to Delhi, Maharashtra’s decision to cancel exams

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing UGC, said Delhi and Maharashtra have taken the decision to cancel exams in state universities and this is against UGC rules. He asserted that UGC is the only authorized body that can prescribe rules for conferring degrees and states cannot change rules. "When UGC is the only body to confer degrees, how can states cancel exams and expect UGC to confer degree?" said Mehta.