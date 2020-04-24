SC grants 3-week protection to Arnab Goswami against coercive steps

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV 's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami protection against coercive action because of FIRs lodged against him.

Several FIRs were registered against the Goswami in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, and West Bengal for his alleged hate speech and defamatory comments against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in connection with the Palghar lynching incident.

A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered that Goswami cannot be arrested for three weeks and is at liberty to seek protection in the form of anticipatory bail or any other remedy from a trial court in that period.

The bench stayed all FIRs, barring the one which was registered in Nagpur. The Mumbai Police commissioner has been directed to ensure Goswami's safety.

Goswami, meanwhile, has filed an FIR in Mumbai alleging attacks on him at the behest of Congress.

Goswami had questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's "silence" over the Palghar lynching incident in his TV programme on 21 April.

The court has allowed Goswami to amend his plea for impleading the complainants against him as parties in the apex court and also permitted him to seek clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him.

The apex court is likely to hear the matter next after eight weeks.