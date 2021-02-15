SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 02:07 PM IST
- A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, also said that Siddique will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police at Kerala will cooperate with them
The Supreme Court on Monday granted 5-day bail to jailed journalist Siddique Kappan from Kerala to visit his 90-year-old ailing mother.
Kappan, who was arrested on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman, cannot speak to the media or post on social media and he can't meet anybody except his relatives, doctors and anyone connected to his mother's health, the apex court informed.
RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Act East Policy will make Assam more connected and energetic: Jaishankar1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
January WPI inflation firms up to 2.03%1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
'Serum will fly out Covishield to Canada soon': Adar Poonawalla assures Justin Trudeau1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, also said that Siddique will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police at Kerala will cooperate with them.
As per reports, Kappan was allowed to speak to his mother via a video call but he could not speak to her since she was unconscious at a hospital in Malappuram city of Kerala.
Kappan was arrested on 5 October last year while he was on his way to Hathras.
The police had said it has arrested Kappan and three others who were heading to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape of the woman. The police identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.
With agency inputs
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.