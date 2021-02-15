Subscribe
SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother
SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, also said that Siddique will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police at Kerala will cooperate with them

The Supreme Court on Monday granted 5-day bail to jailed journalist Siddique Kappan from Kerala to visit his 90-year-old ailing mother.

Kappan, who was arrested on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman, cannot speak to the media or post on social media and he can't meet anybody except his relatives, doctors and anyone connected to his mother's health, the apex court informed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, also said that Siddique will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police at Kerala will cooperate with them.

As per reports, Kappan was allowed to speak to his mother via a video call but he could not speak to her since she was unconscious at a hospital in Malappuram city of Kerala.

Kappan was arrested on 5 October last year while he was on his way to Hathras.

The police had said it has arrested Kappan and three others who were heading to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape of the woman. The police identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

With agency inputs

