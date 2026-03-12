Supreme Court grants bail to accused Pawan Bishnoi in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to accused Pawan kumar Bishnoi in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, said his lawyer.

Pawan Bishnoi is the sixth accused in a list of total 20 accused chargesheeted in the Moosewala killing, said the lawyer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala , was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The 28-year-old singer was attacked by assailants who fired more than 30 rounds at him. He was later found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Charges were framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused in connection with the murder case.

Last month, the parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest against the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) over the non-registration of an FIR on their complaint against music producer Bunty Bains and others, alleging financial irregularities.

While staging the protest, Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, alleged that the music producer Bunty Bains has “not given him any statement regarding the earnings from his company.”

"Bunty Bains, who is the manager of my company, has not given me any statement regarding its earnings. I filed a complaint against Bunty Bains, Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, and Shabbir Momin. It was forwarded to the Mansa SSP for investigation, yet nothing happened. Troubled with it, I have reached the SSP's office today, where DIG Harjeet Singh has arrived. I am distressed because I am subjected to a major fraud," said Balkaur Singh, father of late Sidhu Moosewala.

"Neither are they (police) acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action in the matter," he alleged.

If my complaint is false, the police should return it, he said.

Balkaur also said he was forced to stage a sit-in over the inaction by the police on his complaint.

Almost two years after the death of Moosewala, his parents Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me, asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.