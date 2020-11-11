SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the abetment to suicide case of 2018.

Goswami had filed an appeal in the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court order which refused to grant him interim bail.

The top court observed that the Bombay High Court erred in its order while rejecting the interim bail application. The Raigad police has been directed to ensure the compliance of the release order.

Imposing the conditions, the court directed all the accused persons to execute a personal bond for an amount of ₹50,000. Further it has been asserted in the order that the accused shall not in any way attempt to tamper or tamper and/or try to influence any witnesses of the case.

A special apex court bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee heard the case through video conferencing during the Diwali break. The urgent petition was filed by Arnab Goswami after his bail got rejected by the HC in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother.

Goswami, in his petition to the top court, said that the balance of convenience is also in favour of the petitioner (Arnab Goswami) and he would suffer irreparable harm and injury if the operation of the Bombay High Court' November 9 order is not stayed during the pendency of the present petition.

He said that his arrest is "politically motivated, malicious as the respondents -- Maharashtra state Government, and others -- had harbour malice and ill-will against him".

The petitioner also stated that the Bombay High Court erred in law by refusing bail to the petitioner by its November 9 order, especially when the investigation into the 2018 FIR had been closed by a closure report filed by the police and accepted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Raigad, Alibaug by the April 16, 2019, order.​

On November 4, Goswami was arrested in connection with the 2018 suicide case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached the court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter.

