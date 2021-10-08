Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SC grants bail to daughters, wife of Yes Bank founder

SC grants bail to daughters, wife of Yes Bank founder

Premium
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
1 min read . 12:56 AM IST HT Correspondent

The court said that Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and two daughters Radha and Roshini Kapoor will be released on interim bail on the same terms and conditions as stipulated in the previous bail order

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and his two daughters in a criminal case arising out of the alleged 4,000-crore Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) corruption case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and his two daughters in a criminal case arising out of the alleged 4,000-crore Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) corruption case.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh noted that the three women were granted bail after the first charge sheet levelled more serious offences but were now refused the relief although the supplementary charge sheet contained less severe offences.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh noted that the three women were granted bail after the first charge sheet levelled more serious offences but were now refused the relief although the supplementary charge sheet contained less severe offences.

“It appears that on account of lesser offences being charged for by the supplementary charge sheet, bail is sought to be denied even though the petitioners were granted bail earlier when they were charged under Section 409, Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust by a banker or agent), carrying a life sentence," noted the court in its order.

“It appears that on account of lesser offences being charged for by the supplementary charge sheet, bail is sought to be denied even though the petitioners were granted bail earlier when they were charged under Section 409, Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust by a banker or agent), carrying a life sentence," noted the court in its order.

The court said that Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and two daughters Radha and Roshini Kapoor will be released on interim bail on the same terms and conditions as stipulated in the previous bail order.

The court said that Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and two daughters Radha and Roshini Kapoor will be released on interim bail on the same terms and conditions as stipulated in the previous bail order.

The court also sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation and listed the case for a hearing after six weeks. Appearing for them, senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi had earlier expressed surprise that their clients were directed to remain behind bars for offences which were less serious than the ones in which they had been granted bail.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Air cargo volume revives despite capacity worries

Premium

UK cuts 47 countries from Covid travel 'red list'

Premium

IBM tells US staff to get vaccine by Dec 8 or face susp ...

Premium

Supreme Court issues new SoP for hybrid hearings. Detai ...

The court also sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation and listed the case for a hearing after six weeks. Appearing for them, senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi had earlier expressed surprise that their clients were directed to remain behind bars for offences which were less serious than the ones in which they had been granted bail.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Air cargo volume revives despite capacity worries

Premium

UK cuts 47 countries from Covid travel 'red list'

Premium

IBM tells US staff to get vaccine by Dec 8 or face susp ...

Premium

Supreme Court issues new SoP for hybrid hearings. Detai ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!