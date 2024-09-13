SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia to K Kavitha, here’s who all got bail in liquor case

  • The Supreme Court has approved bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy investigation. Below is a list of other political figures who have also received bail in relation to this case.

Updated13 Sep 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.(Reuters)

The Supreme Court on September 13 granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. In the plea, Kejriwal had sought bail and questioned his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

List of ministers who got bail in Excise Policy Case:

Manish Sisodia: On August 9, Manish Sisodia, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was granted significant relief by the Supreme Court, as he was released on bail in cases involving the Delhi excise policy scam brought by both the ED and CBI. Sisodia had requested bail, arguing that he had been detained for 17 months.

K Kavitha: On August 27, the Supreme Court granted bail to K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Kavitha, who is 46 years old and the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been in custody since March 15, 2024. While granting bail, SC noted that K Kavitha had been behind bars for five months, and the trial would take a long time to complete as there were 493 witnesses and many documents. 

Vijay Nair: On September 2, SC granted bail to the former media in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam case.

Sanjay Singh: In April this year, AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail. The Rajya Sabha MP was granted bail by the top court after the ED chose not to oppose his plea. Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 2023 and spent the past six months in jail.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:38 AM IST
