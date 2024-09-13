The Supreme Court on September 13 granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. In the plea, Kejriwal had sought bail and questioned his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates List of ministers who got bail in Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia: On August 9, Manish Sisodia, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was granted significant relief by the Supreme Court, as he was released on bail in cases involving the Delhi excise policy scam brought by both the ED and CBI. Sisodia had requested bail, arguing that he had been detained for 17 months.

K Kavitha: On August 27, the Supreme Court granted bail to K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Kavitha, who is 46 years old and the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been in custody since March 15, 2024. While granting bail, SC noted that K Kavitha had been behind bars for five months, and the trial would take a long time to complete as there were 493 witnesses and many documents.

Vijay Nair: On September 2, SC granted bail to the former media in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam case.