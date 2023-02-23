SC grants bail to Pawan Khera, but cautions ‘there has to be some…’
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Pawan Khera, submitted that the language used during the press conference was erroneous, and Khera wouldn't stand by it
The Supreme Court has directed a Delhi court to grant interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was arrested by the Assam police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent press conference.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×