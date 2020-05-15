NEW DELHI : While granting interim relief, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and State authorities to take no coercive action against private employers who have failed to pay wages to their employees during the covid-19 nation-wide lockdown. The interim relief granted by the court is applicable only to the companies who had approached the apex court against their prosecution by the state.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by more than 15 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) against the ministry of home affairs (MHA) order directing full payment of salaries.

The order passed by the three judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswar Rao while issuing notice to the central and state governments asked them ensure that no private employers should be prosecuted till the pendency of the case.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai said, "This is an omnibus order. There is a larger question involved and the government has to find an answer to it,"

Solicitor General Tushar appearing for the government sought time to submit a detailed reply to the petitions after taking instructions from the government.

The case will be listed next week for further hearing. The hearing will take place through video-conferencing.

The petition filed by the MSMEs challenged the 20 March advisory by the Union ministry of labour and employment and the order issued by MHA on 29 March, saying that they are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

The 29 March MHA order states that all “employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers at their work places, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown." The order also said that states and Union territories should look into the implementation of the order and take action if it is violated.

The petition by MSMEs said they should be allowed to pay the employees 70% less and argued that the government should take care of the rest, utilizing the funds collected by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation or the PM Cares Fund or through any other government fund.

The petitioners argued that they have not been able to conduct business because of the nationwide lockdown and that being forced to pay workers in full in these compelling circumstances has put extreme financial and mental stress on them.

