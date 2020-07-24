NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted more time to the Centre to file its affidavit with details of BS-IV compliant vehicles that were uploaded on its portal Vahan post 31 March. The court was hearing a plea by Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association (Fada), seeking an extension of the 31 March deadline for sale of such vehicles amid covid-induced lockdown.

The apex court bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, deferred hearing in the case and shall next hear the matter on 31 July.

On 9 July, the top court had asked the Centre to file data on the details of the vehicles. The court had said it will "protect" only those vehicles that have been registered on the portal. Fada has been directed to give all details to the government of the vehicles sold.

BS-IV vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale, though those bought before 31 March can be registered later, the apex court had said in its 27 March order. The bench had given an extension of 10 days to clear the 10% of the unsold inventory after the ending of the lockdown.

Senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan, appearing for Fada, submitted before the court that dealers have unsold cars which "should be allowed to take the vehicles back to the manufacturers so they can be exported to other countries. There are some countries in Africa which allow BS 4 vehicles."

The apex court said “Why should we pass orders for that? Manufacturers were aware of the deadline."

Fada had filed an affidavit giving details of sold but unregistered BS-IV vehicles and pleaded that the registration of these vehicles be allowed post the 31 March deadline.

On 27 March, the top court had relaxed the 31 March deadline for winding up sales and registrations of BS-IV emission norm-compliant vehicles amid the countrywide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

The top court had passed the order while hearing the plea filed by Fada, which had sought a two-month extension of the 31 March deadline for sale and registration of such vehicles.

