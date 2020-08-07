The Supreme court on Friday granted permission to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to construct railway line viaduct in statutory forest area of Millenium Park in Delhi.

In 1996 the apex court had banned construction in any forest area in Delhi. The Top court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has modified its 1 March 1996 order on the plea filed by Centre and has now granted the permit to construct the Delhi Alwar and Delhi Panipat corridors of the mass rapid transit system for Delhi NCR.

Additonal Advocate General Atmaram Nandkarni made detailed submissions apprising the bench also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramiun of the importance of the development work.

Chief Justice said, “We consider it appropriate to grant the application for the same…We permit the construction of Delhi-Panipat Corridor etc. over an area of 1 acre in what is known as the Millenium Park."

The apex court bench headed by Justice Kuldip Singh in its March 1996 order while banning the use of forest area in Delhi for development works had directed, “ The MCD shall not use the filled up SLFs for any other purpose except forestry. There are twelve such sites including Rajiv Gandhi Smrit VA. We direct the MCD to develop forests and gardens on these 12 sites. The work of afforestation shall be undertaken by the MCD with effect from April 1, 1996."

The mass rapid transit system shall reduce the travel time between Delhi and Panipat to 45 minutes. The highway is purposed to also provide a rapid railway line running parallel to the this corridor.

