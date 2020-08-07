The apex court bench headed by Justice Kuldip Singh in its March 1996 order while banning the use of forest area in Delhi for development works had directed, “ The MCD shall not use the filled up SLFs for any other purpose except forestry. There are twelve such sites including Rajiv Gandhi Smrit VA. We direct the MCD to develop forests and gardens on these 12 sites. The work of afforestation shall be undertaken by the MCD with effect from April 1, 1996."