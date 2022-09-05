SC grants relief to Adani Ports on bidding process

Adani Ports, in its petition, said Adani Vizag, an associate firm of Adani was in a contractual tie-up with Vishakhapatnam Port Trust since 2011. During the pandemic, AVCTPL had intended termination of the concession agreement by invoking the force majeure clause. Vizag Port however did not agree, and thereafter Adani Vizag terminated the concession agreement on 21 October 2020 which was to be effective 19 January 2021.

