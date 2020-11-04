The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted time to Central government to file a report explaining how commercial coal mining in Jharkhand would not have an adverse impact on the environment. The court expressed its intention to formulate a committee of experts and put an interim stay on the auction of coal blocks.

The court was hearing the plea filed by Jharkhand government challenging the Centre's decision to auction 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. The Jharkhand government has approached apex court as 9 of the 41 coal mines are in Jharkhand and the state alleges that it would destroy forests and tribal culture and customs. Further the auction would also not fetch adequate price as per the Jharkhand government.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde expressed the court’s intention to formulate a committee of experts to ascertain the ecological impact of the commercial coal mining project. Chief Justice said, “we want to satisfy our conscience on the environment. Make everything available to the committee from state and center and let the committee take a call within a month. You either don't take a decision for a month or we stay it."

Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing Centre, opposing the stay contended that a stay would impact the bidding process across the country. In order to avoid the long-drawn processes of committee, Venugopal, sought some time to place material on record clarifying that the animal corridors would not be disturbed by the mining project.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the petitioner’s affidavit clearly depicts that the elephant corridor and all animal corridors are within 20 kms in all the seven cases where commercial coal mining will be carried out. Distance from Economic sensitive zone of elephant corridor is within 19 kms, said Singhvi.

“If the commercial mining is allowed then how will the court make it irreversible? The core area and buffer area is both important," Singhvi contended.

Venugopal apprising the top court, highlighted the petitioner's prayer in the plea and said that the Jharkhand government has "nothing on environment" and has only sought directions from the court to stop the commercial coal mining process.

While adjourning the case for Friday, the bench observed, “the whole problem arises since governments don't put economic value to a forest. We don't want to stop the development of the country but will not lead to erosion of the natural resources. You attach economic value to timber but not the forest. The distance of 70, 79 or 20 kms seems dangerously close."

The Jharkhand government in its plea has alleged that Centre had “unilaterally" made the announcements without consulting it. The plea states that it is "highly inappropriate" for the Centre to conduct auction at this time of COVID-19 pandemic as all the machinery of the state and the Centre are to be enjoined to "alleviate the problems of citizen" caused due to the deadly virus.

It claimed that the plea has been filed to "assail the unilateral, highhanded, arbitrary and illegal action" of the Centre in launching the auction of commercial coal mining for nine coal blocks situated within the territory of Jharkhand.

India on 18 June fully opened commercial coal mining for the private sector through auctions designed to boost production, reduce imports and raise state revenues. The auction of 41 coal blocks, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to attract ₹33,000 crore in investments, with private miners sharing revenues with the government. There will be no restriction on the sale and utilisation of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis which the government believed was impeding production.

