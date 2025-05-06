SC hears 1996 suit filed by Haryana against Punjab over Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute

The Bench of Supreme Court Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih on Tuesday heard a 1996 suit filed by Haryana against Punjab over Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute. Despite Court directing Punjab twice to build the SYL canal, the dispute remains pending, LiveLaw reported.

Sr Advocated Shyam Divan represented Haryana, whereas AG Gurminder Singh was presesnt on behalf of Punjab.

“This work has to be completed. There is no impediment now...receivers have been appointed as far as subject matter of decree is concerned...efforts were made even post-decree for settlement, but to no avail. Another issue is water not being released...” Divan said. “Decree was for addl water...canal is yet to be constructed...issue whether Haryana is entitled to addl water is pending before Tribunal...” Singh responded.

Divan stated that it is not a water issue, adding “Punjab CM has gone on record saying we are not going to cooperate. Talks have failed. 2016 onwards we are trying but nothing has happened further.”

Affidavit says both CMs have agreed and states have agreed for mediation, Justice Gavai mentioned.

Haryana CM ‘reminded well in time’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 6 stated that Haryana was “reminded well in time” that it was using more water and its quota of allotted water will be finished, claiming Haryana had “already used 103 per cent of the allocated water by March”, PTI reported.