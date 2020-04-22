SC holds unconstitutional 100% ST reservations for teachers in scheduled areas

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday held in its judgement that 100% reservations of teachers belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) category at schools in scheduled areas is constitutionally invalid.

The judgment passed by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra quashed the governments order issued by the governor of Andhra Pradesh which had allowed 100% reservations. The judgment was delivered through video conferring. The bench also comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose imposed a Rs5 lakh cost for appeal on both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

In the 152-page judgment, the apex court reiterated the 1992 Indira Sawnhey judgment which held that constitutionally valid reservations cannot go beyond 50%.

Providing a relief to the appointments made under the quashed government order, the court held that the decision in the judgment would be held prospectively and not retrospectively. Meaning those who have already been appointed would not be affected but henceforth no appointments shall be made in excess of the stipulated 50% reservation. The court added, “we save the appointments conditionally that the reorganised States i.e.the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana not to attempt a similar exercise in the future. If they do so and exceed the limit of reservation, there shall not be any saving of the appointments made, w.e.f. 1986 till date."

The judgment which was reserved on 13 February came on the plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh high court order which had held the government’s order providing 100% reservation.