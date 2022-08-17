SC imposes 1 lakh cost on Centre for 'insensitive' approach in coal mine lease3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:59 PM IST
SC noted that the coal mine lease allotted to BLA Industries was arbitrarily canceled by Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed ₹1 lakh as cost on the Union government for its “callous, careless and casual approach" which led to the cancellation of a coal block validly granted to private firm BLA Industries. The Madhya Pradesh-based firm was granted a coal block lease in 1997.