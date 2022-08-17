SC imposes 1 lakh cost on Centre for 'insensitive' approach in coal mine lease

“It is therefore held that allocation of the coal block made in the form of the petitioner did not run foul of the procedure prescribed in the MMDR Act and the MC Rules. The petitioner was not allocated the coal block either through the Screening Committee Route or the Central Government Dispensation Route, which fact was not pointed out by respondent No. 1 – UOI at the appropriate stage, which led to painting the petitioner with the same brush as the other allottee listed in Annexures."