SC issues notice in a plea seeking 'uniform education policy'

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice in a plea seeking formulation of a “uniform education policy" in every state for both Government/private schools regarding mode of education with a view to minimize the digital divide among students being created by the new education practices followed by various states and Union Territories amidst covid-19 pandemic.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde passed the order in the plea which seeks directions for the government to ensure participation of all children including children belonging to weaker section of society with regard to imparting elementary education during Covid-19 crises.

The plea filed by Good governance Chambers, a Think Tank, claims that there are almost twenty four crore children in the school education system across the country who have been adversely affected by the closing of schools. Further, the inability of students to access online education because of non- availability of digital devices due to economic constraint infringes their fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21A (Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009) of the Constitution, the petition submits.

In the 39 page petition, the think tank has sought twelve directions which among others include directions for revised/reduced curriculum/syllabus for the current academic session, keeping in mind the academic year already lost due to closure of schools and formulation of alternative strategies keeping in mind the children who are unable to access or benefit from Online Education or e-learning programme.

The petitioner also suggests that to reach the children living in rural area who don’t have digital equiments to participate in online study, the government should be directed to focus on radio education programmes on an urgent basis in order to enable the children belonging to disadvantageous group to stay in touch with educational programmes being run by the governments.

Looking into the migrantion of the migrants due to loss of jobs due to covid lockdown, the petitioner suggests that special policies/ guidelines should be formulated to encourage students affected by reverse migration who are prone to drop out of school. Further, the plea also suggested for setting up of a committee in each district consisting of officials from education department and local volunteers to identify children affected due to reverse migration and to enroll them in government schools depending upon their abilities and learning skills.

