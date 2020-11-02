SC issues notice in plea seeking probe in 'India's biggest franchisee scam'

The Supreme court on Monday issued notice to various investigation agencies in a plea by 38 petitioners seeking probe against directors and beneficiaries of Westland Trade Pvt. Ltd, claiming it to be “India’s biggest franchisee scam".

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice to all respondents of the case, including home ministry, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Serious Fraud Investigation Office and police commissioners of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.

The plea filed through advocate Ashwani Upadhyay alleges that the company has worked in collusion with bank staff and registrars of Companies (ROC) resulting in the registration of fake-ghost companies and brands under the name of Hyper Supermarket, Hyper Mart, Big mart, Super Mart, Midnight Café etc. As per the petitioners, these fake companies, claiming to help individuals to start individual retail businesses, usurp their money and dishonestly misappropriate the funds into black money and benami properties.

Arguing for the petitioners, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan apprised the bench comprising justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian that despite filing complaints “no action was taken either by the states or the Central agencies."

The plea alleges offences of money laundering, benami transactions and black money hoarding by the Westland company.

The petition alleges that ₹3 lakh were taken from investors for running grocery stores in May 2019. Stores were opened in Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and many other states, as per the petition. However, duping 500 investors the company defaulted in payment, from April 2020.

Subsequent to the default, the petitioners researched further about the company and to their utter dismay they realized that the information provided to them was bogus, said the petitioners.

The petition states, "All email IDs started bouncing back. The registered address was locked and there was no one there. The registered Head Office, which is in Noida, hardly had two people working and they had no idea who the owner or master mind was."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via