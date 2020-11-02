SC issues notice in plea seeking probe in 'India's biggest franchisee scam'

The plea filed through advocate Ashwani Upadhyay alleges that the company has worked in collusion with bank staff and registrars of Companies (ROC) resulting in the registration of fake-ghost companies and brands under the name of Hyper Supermarket, Hyper Mart, Big mart, Super Mart, Midnight Café etc. As per the petitioners, these fake companies, claiming to help individuals to start individual retail businesses, usurp their money and dishonestly misappropriate the funds into black money and benami properties.