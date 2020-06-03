NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notification that it shall explore the feasibility of physical appearance of lawyers in the court while adhering to social distancing norms. It sought consent on mail from all the lawyers concerned.

In view of which, the court has notified all the advocates and party-in person to give their join consent with respect to their willingness to appear and argues physically in the court. The notification also stated that“Only on receipt of consent of all the parties to that effect, the matter will be considered for listing before the hon'ble court and also subject to availability of the bench and also subject to the order of the competent authority and social distancing norms."

An email id has been provided where the concerned lawyers can send in their join consent for physical appearance.

This development comes in the light of Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), which had earlier during the day wrote a letter to the Chief Justice SA Bobde enumerating the issues faced by advocates during virtual hearing. The association had in their letter have requested the functionality of physical courts from July once the summer vacations ends.

The top court had been hearing cases only through video conferencing since 24 March.

Currently the advocates whose cases are listed are provided a link and they appear and argue through that link while sitting at their homes. While the Judges in the court room and hear the proceedings through the virtual courts.

