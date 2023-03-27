SC issues notice to Centre, Guj on premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The court called the offense horrendous and will hear the case extensively on April 18.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and Gujarat government regarding a petition filed by Bilkis Bano. Bano is challenging the premature release of 11 people who were convicted of gang-raping her and murdering members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court called the offense "horrendous" and will hear the case extensively on April 18.
