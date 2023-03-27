The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and Gujarat government regarding a petition filed by Bilkis Bano. Bano is challenging the premature release of 11 people who were convicted of gang-raping her and murdering members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court called the offense "horrendous" and will hear the case extensively on April 18.

The bench, which comprises justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, has asked the Centre and Gujarat government to produce files relating to the remission. Six petitions, including one from Bano and five public interest litigations (PILs), are challenging the remission. Last August, the release of the convicts caused an outcry, leading to the PILs.

Bano's lawyer pointed out that the matter was not heard since December, and the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, agreed to consider setting up a new bench. As per the Supreme Court rules, it is the master of the roster's prerogative to assign cases to different benches. Therefore, the matter was listed before justice Rastogi's bench after justice Ramana's retirement.

The Gujarat government filed its affidavit on October 17, in response to the PILs. It disclosed that the Union ministry of home affairs had approved the early release of the convicts while the state took into account their "good behavior" as a key reason to grant remission.

The crime committed against Bano was horrific, and the convicts should have never been entitled to premature release in the public interest, according to a batch of PILs led by Ali that was moved before the top court.

(With inputs from agencies)