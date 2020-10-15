SC issues notice to Centre in plea seeking to regulate content on OTT platforms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre in a plea seeking setting up of an autonomous body to regulate content on OTT/streaming and digital media platforms.

"We don't know if it is possible, but we are issuing notice," said an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

It has sought a proper board/institution /association for monitoring and management of content across platforms.

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia claims that there is no law or autonomous body to monitor and manage digital content which is made available to the public without any filter or screening.

It added that the said agency or board should be headed by an IAS officer of secretary level and must have members from varied fields.

"With cinemas theatres unlikely to open anytime soon in the country, OTT/Streaming and different digital media platforms have surely given a way out for filmmakers and artists to release their content without being worried about getting clearance certificates for their films and series from the censor board," the plea said.

Cinema theatres have now been allowed to resume services.

The plea said hardly any OTT/Streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Hotstar has signed the self-regulation provided by the ministry of broadcasting since February.

It added that Singapore, the UK, Australia, Indonesia, among others, regulate content available on OTT platforms in their countries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via