Home >News >India >SC issues notice to Centre on PIL to rescue Indian workers from Gulf
SC issues notice to Centre on PIL to rescue Indian workers from Gulf

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 02:01 PM IST ANI

PIL highlights that around 44 Indians are facing death sentences and 33,940 Indian workers have died in the past six years in the Gulf countries

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central government on a plea filed by Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association president Pathkuri Basanth Reddy urging the court to direct the government to bring back workers from the Gulf.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the public interest litigation (PIL), which highlighted that around 44 Indians are facing death sentences and 33,940 Indian workers have died in the past six years in the Gulf countries.

The PIL submitted that a comprehensive scheme should be prepared to assist Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who lost their job or who have been cheated by agents or employers in returning to India and get employment.

The government should also evolve a comprehensive policy to bring dead bodies of Indians who died in Gulf and other foreign countries back to India, the plea said.

