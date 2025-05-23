Online betting case: SC issues notice to Centre, says ‘misconception that it can be stopped through law’

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre after hearing a plea filed that sought a ban or regulation of all online and offline betting apps. The court said a notice will be issued to all the states "if needed."

Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh of the Supreme Court heard the plea filed by evangelist Dr KA Paul against online betting on Friday. The plea contended that betting on the apps amounts to 'gambling'.

‘In case of cigarettes…’: What did petitioner say Presenting his case, KA Paul had told the court, "I am here on behalf of millions of parents whose children died...1023 people committed suicides in Telangana...25 Bollywood and Tollywood actors/influencers playing with lives of innocents..…

“FIRs has been filed. Out of 900 million, 30 crore are being trapped illegally...[this is] violation of Article 21 rights,” KA Paul was quoted by Live Law as saying.

According to Bar and Bench, yhe petitioner also told the court that in case of cigarettes “there is publicity [about them being injurious but not case of betting.]”

SC replies: 'Misconception that it can be stopped through law' As KA Paul raised the matter in the court, Justice Kant noted that people "are voluntarily doing these things." He said the court supports that online betting should be stopped but there's a “misconception that it can be stopped through a law.”

"This issue has been dealt with by this Court…What can be done? Principally we are with you, it should be stopped...but probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people from committing murder, despite law," Justice Kant was quoted by Live Law as saying.

When KA Paul said, "God of cricketer is endorsing [online betting]," Justice Kant said that "cricketer" knows that "in the name of watching IPL, there are thousands of betting."

The judge said the court "will ask Union what it's doing."