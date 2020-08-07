SC issues notice to Centre on plea to regulate media channels

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking framing of regulations to control "unregulated" media channels in the country.

The apex court bench, headed by Justice SA Bobde said the notice was returnable in four weeks.

The plea filed by lawyer Reepal Kansal sought direction for setting up of an independent authority to regulate and facilitate the development of broadcasting services in India. The plea sought directions to "restrict the assassination of dignity" of individuals, communities, religious saints, religious and political organisations by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of freedom of press.

"The Top Court should issue appropriate order directing the Central Government to constitute an independent authority to be known as the Broadcast Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) for the purpose of regulating and facilitating development of broadcasting services in India," the plea stated.

The bench, also comprisingf Justice AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, listed the case for hearing after four weeks.

The plea sought government's restrictions against media trials, parallel trial, judgmental views and interference in the administration of justice by the broadcasting media.





