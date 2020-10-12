SC issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging contentious farm laws

The Supreme court on Monday issued notice to the Union government on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in the monsoon session recently.

As per the petitioners, the farm laws pertaining to agriculture trade are against the constitutional provisions. Agriculture and agricultural trade come exclusive with the State subject and not under Centre, the petitioners said. They also argued that the farm laws are against the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution of the country.

The petitions have been filed against the three laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind on 27 September gave assent to the controversial bills passed by Parliament amid growing protest by farmer organizations.

The petitioners have sought directions from the top court for the act to be struck down, alleging it as unconstitutional, illegal and void.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to file a response to the petitions within a period of six weeks.

Advocate K Parameshwar, appearing for one of the petitioners Kisaan Congress, submitted that the central law has in effect repealed the state law of Chhattisgarh on the mandi system. Approaching the High court would result in conflicting judgments on this issue across the country since these laws are being challenged in various states, he added.

