Supreme Court notice to Centre over Nagaland's plea to prosecute 30 Army personnel for killing 13 civilians in Mon

Supreme Court notice to Centre over Nagaland's plea to prosecute 30 Army personnel for killing 13 civilians in Mon

Sayantani

13 civilians killed in 2021 Mon Killings during botched-up military operation in Nagaland; Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and Ministry of Defence after Nagaland government's submissions.

The Supreme Court of India issues notice to Centre, Defence Ministry over Nagaland's plea to prosecute 30 Indian Army men for killing 13 civilians in Mon 2021

Mon Killings 2021: The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Ministry of Defence regarding the 2021 Nagaland Mon killings, where 13 civilians were murdered in a botched-up operation by the Indian Army. The Centre has declined to prosecute the 30 Indian Army personnel accused.

The 2021 Mon Killings refer to a tragic incident in Nagaland where thirteen civilians lost their lives during a military operation aimed at ambushing militants in the state.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the Nagaland government's submissions and issued notices to the Centre and the Union Ministry of Defence.

The bench has now fixed Nagaland's plea on 3 September.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
