SC issues notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on CBI plea challenging Punjab HC order in murder case
Apex court has issued a notice to self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others on CBI plea. The plea has challenged the judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitting them in the 2002 murder of sect’s former manager Ranjit Singh.