Business News/ News / India/  SC issues notice to Gurmeet Ram Rahim on CBI plea challenging HC's order in murder case
BREAKING NEWS

SC issues notice to Gurmeet Ram Rahim on CBI plea challenging HC's order in murder case

Livemint

SC issues notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on CBI plea challenging Punjab HC order in murder case

Mint Image

Apex court has issued a notice to self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others on CBI plea. The plea has challenged the judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitting them in the 2002 murder of sect’s former manager Ranjit Singh.

