SC issues notice to Future group on plea of Amazon
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Future group on an appeal of US e-commerce major Amazon against the January 5 order of the Delhi High Court staying the ongoing arbitration proceedings before an arbitral tribunal over Future Retail’s ₹24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Future group firms and listed the plea for hearing on February 23.
The Delhi High Court on January 5 had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration which is going on before a three-member arbitral tribunal over the latter's ₹24,500-crore deal with Reliance.
Amazon and the Future group are engaged in the legal battle for over a year as the US major is opposing the merger of FRL with Reliance Retail.
