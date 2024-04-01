Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindus can continue 'puja' inside Vyas Tehkhana, says SC
Supreme Court issues notice to Kashi Vishwanath temple trustees after Gyanvapi management plea. Court refuses to stop Hindu prayers in mosque cellars, orders status quo on Muslim namaz in Varanasi's Gyanvapi premises.
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Kashi Vishwanath temple trustees following a plea from the Gyanvapi management. The apex court refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the mosque cellars and ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises.