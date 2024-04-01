Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindus can continue 'puja' inside Vyas Tehkhana, says SC

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Kashi Vishwanath temple trustees following a plea from the Gyanvapi management. The apex court refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the mosque cellars and ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has sought a response from priest Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas by April 30. The Supreme Court is hearing a fresh plea from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee following an Allahabad High Court verdict that allowed Hindu prayers in the cellar of the mosque.

The Mosque committee had filed an appeal after the High Court upheld a Varanasi Court's order to perform the 'Puja' at night.

“At this stage, bearing in mind the fact that namaz is being offered by Muslim communities unhindered after the district court and High Court orders and that prayers in Tehkhana are limited to the Hindu priests, it is important to maintain the status quo, so that both communities can perform religious worship in above terms," the order said.

The apex court noted that the two communities were not being hindered by each other — with Hindus entering from the South to pray in the Tehkhana while Muslims entered from the Northern side.

"Are we correct to say that prayers in the South (cellar) do not impact (Muslim) prayers In North. If this is correct.. we can say let no further change happen in the status quo further. We say let namaz continue and worship in the south cellar can continue," said CJI Chandrachud during the hearing.

(With inputs from agencies)

