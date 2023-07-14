SC seeks Maharashtra speaker's response on fast-tracking disqualification pleas against Eknath Shinde, others2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra Assembly speaker on plea to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs.
The Supreme Court on Friday issues notice to office of Maharashtra Assembly speaker on plea to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MLAs, who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.
