"The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, in light of the respondent Speaker's conduct in choosing to deliberately delay the adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed by the petitioner against the delinquent members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," the plea, filed through advocates Nishanth Patil and Amit Anand Tiwari, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}