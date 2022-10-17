Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  SC issues notice to RBI, CBI for probe into role of RBI officials in loan scams

SC issues notice to RBI, CBI for probe into role of RBI officials in loan scams

1 min read . 11:49 AM ISTLivemint
SC has agreed to examine BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of RBI officials in various banking scams

  • The plea was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
  • A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices and sought their replies on Swamy's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Swamy's plea.

"We'll consider. Issue notice," the bench said.

Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

He also alleged that RBI officials had acted in “demonstrable active connivance" in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

