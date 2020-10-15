SC issues notice to RBI, Centre on plea seeking data protection for UPI users

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government in a plea seeking regulations to ensure that data of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users is protected on all platforms.

In a writ petition filed in September, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam submitted that RBI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have compromised the interest of Indian users by permitting Amazon, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp to participate in the UPI ecosystem without scrutiny. They have allowed the foreign entities to work in violation of right to privacy of millions India by letting them operate on its payment services, the petition said.

The petitioner also alleged that big companies like Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Amazon were not working in compliance with the operating payment system of the country and are misusing the UPI data of Indian users.

"Millions of Indians use UPI platforms for making payments and with the RBI and NPCI allowing the Big Four Tech Giants to participate in this UPI ecosystem without much scrutiny, sensitive financial data of the Indian citizens are at risk of being misused," the petition noted.

WhatsApp on 5 June admitted that it is yet to comply with India’s localization norms, Viswam said in his plea, asserting that the RBI and NPCI failed to take any action against the company. The plea has sought directions to restrict WhatsApp from launching its full-scale payment service - WhatsApp Pay in India till it complies with the rules. It has further urged the apex court to restrict Google Pay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay from sharing information with the parent company, or any third party.

To be updated...

(ANI contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via