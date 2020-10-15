SC issues notice to RBI, Centre on plea seeking data protection for UPI users

WhatsApp on 5 June admitted that it is yet to comply with India’s localization norms, Viswam said in his plea, asserting that the RBI and NPCI failed to take any action against the company. The plea has sought directions to restrict WhatsApp from launching its full-scale payment service - WhatsApp Pay in India till it complies with the rules. It has further urged the apex court to restrict Google Pay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay from sharing information with the parent company, or any third party.