SC issues notice to Samay Raina in case over ridicule of persons with disabilities: 'We will curtail it. We know how to'

SC's notice to Samay Raina: The Supreme Court today issued notice to comedians Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal and three others in a petition filed by a NGO alleging that they had made insensitive jokes mocking persons with disabilities.

It has been nearly two months since Samay Raina was in the legal hot seat for the India's Got Latent row. On Monday, May 5, the prominent YouTuber and comedian landed in fresh trouble.

SC's latest notice to Samay Raina A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to issue notice to the five people, including Samay Raina, to ensure they remain present in the Court on the next date. If they fail to appear, coercive steps will be taken, the Court warned.

"Unfortunately, there are people who, in the name of fundamental right of speech, keep on...continue to write article as if everything is...Hate speech, any speech which is meant to demean another...this kind of freedom if there, we will curtail it. We know how to...," Justice Kant said, reported Live Law.

Why is Samay Raina under fire again; what did the petition say? According to Live Law, the petition voiced serious concern about the growing influence of social media personalities, calling the alleged actions “damaging” and “demoralising” for already vulnerable groups. Emphasising the need for accountability, the Supreme Court noted that “remedial and punitive action” must be considered in the case of Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, and four others summoned.

"This is very, very damaging and demoralising. There are statutes which try to bring these people into the mainstream, and with one incident, the entire effort goes. You should think of some remedial and punitive action within the law," the bench advised senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who represented the NGO. Advertisement

Samay Raina India's Got Latent row Samay Raina has already been facing the heat due to a controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent. The backlash intensified after Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark on one of the episodes.

