Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu for 'banning' Ram Mandir telecast: 'This is a homogenous society'
The Supreme Court of India issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea against ban on live telecast of Lord Ram's 'Pran Prathishta' in temples.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea filed against the state’s oral order by which it has allegedly banned live telecast of the "Pran Prathishta" of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in the temples across Tamil Nadu.
