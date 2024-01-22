 Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu for 'banning' Ram Mandir telecast: 'This is a homogenous society' | Mint
Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu for 'banning' Ram Mandir telecast: 'This is a homogenous society'

The Supreme Court of India issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea against ban on live telecast of Lord Ram's 'Pran Prathishta' in temples.

Supreme Court issues notice on plea against Tamil Nadu's ban on live telecast of Lord Ram's 'Pran Prathishta'.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea filed against the state’s oral order by which it has allegedly banned live telecast of the "Pran Prathishta" of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in the temples across Tamil Nadu.

However, the Tamil Nadu government told the top court that there are no such restrictions and there is no ban on the live telecast, performance of poojas, archanas, annadhanasm, andbhajans on the occasion of “Pran Prathishta" and the plea is just politically motivated.

“Permission can't be rejected on the sole ground that other communities are living in the locality. This is a homogenous society, do not prevent only on this ground (that there are other communities)," the apex court told the state government. 

This came after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court against an order of Tamil Nadu government by which it has allegedly banned live telecast of the "Pran Prathishta" of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. 

Sitharaman on Sunday accused the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government of banning events linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. The senior BJP leader accused the DMK government of “anti-Hindu, hateful action" as preparations for the pran pratishtha ceremony entered its last leg.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Finance Minister wrote, “Tamil Nadu government has banned watching live telecast of Ayodha Ram Mandir programmes of January 22. In Tamil Nadu there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR and CE-managed temples no puja, bhajan, prasadam or annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed."

“Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals," he said.

The assertions were however denied by the state administration as ‘false news with ulterior motives’.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place today morning in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Security was been beefed up in the temple town with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at strategic locations.

The police are conducting patrols by boat on the Sarayu River at frequent intervals and anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams have been stationed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Vehicles reaching and leaving the airport were being thoroughly checked and no one was being allowed to enter the airport without a pass.

Published: 22 Jan 2024, 10:58 AM IST
