SC issues notice to Twitter, Centre on plea to check fake news, hate speech

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre and Twitter on a petition seeking a mechanism to curb fake news and hate speech being circulated through social media platforms.

The public interest litigation, filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, sought a mechanism to screen hateful advertisements and anti-India content specifically on Twitter, according to a report by legal news portal Live Law. The plea also sought directions to the Centre for a mechanism to ascertain advertisements and paid content that may have material which is hateful, inciting, or seditious.

"The said platform (Twitter) is being used to call upon separatist, creating panic in some sections of the society, challenging the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," the plea said. "It is alleged that Twitter "knowingly promotes" messages which are against the law of the land and therefore it is contended that the logic and algorithms that Twitter use should be shared and vetted by Indian government authorities or competent authority for screening anti India tweets," the plea filed in May 2020 said.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued notice on the petition and directed that the matter be tagged with similar pending petitions seeking social media regulation.

Twitter India declined to comment on the development.

The plea comes a day after information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in his Rajya Sabha address, said that social media companies doing business in India will also have to abide by Indian laws. “We have immense respect for social media as it has empowered the citizens but today, I want to clearly state that be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp they are free to work in India, but they need to abide by the Constitution of India and laws of India," he had said.

Asserting the importance of social media as an important component of Digital India, Prasad said if social media is misused to spread fake news, incite violence or influence India’s electoral process, then strict action will be taken.

There has been an ongoing standoff between the government and Twitter over blocking of accounts over farm bills and farmer protests. The spat with Twitter began few weeks ago after the IT ministry issued an order, directing it to remove posts and accounts using a controversial hashtag referring to PM Narendra Modi and farmer genocide.

Twitter had blocked the handles but within few hours unblocked them, saying the company's policy tilted in favour of free speech and believed it to be consistent with Indian laws. Soon after, the government issued a notice to Twitter for unilaterally unblocking the accounts and said it could face penal action for non-compliance of the order.

On Wednesday, Twitter, in a blog post said it has taken action against more than 1,000 accounts -- 500 as sought by the government and an equal number that were found by the company to be engaging in platform manipulation and spam. However, it maintained that no action has been taken against accounts of news media, journalists, activists and politicians.

