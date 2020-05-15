SC judge, family self-quarantine after cook tests Covid-19 positive

A Supreme Court judge and family of the judge have been quarantined after their in-house cook tested positive for Covid-19, said sources. The cook had gone on leave earlier this month.

Sources in the Supreme Court said health officials suspect that cook caught the viral infection during the period of leave. It is learnt from sources that the judge and family members have gone into precautionary self-quarantine.

Last month, the apex court was spooked when one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus and later, as many as 36 security personnel from Delhi Police deployed in the Supreme Court were quarantined.

The infected employee was in the section IV of Registry, and his last working day was on April 16. The employee had visited the apexcourt additional building across the road, and he had also worked in the main complex.

"He is a regular employee and not contractual, and currently, he is in a Delhi hospital," said the source. The infected person had come in close contact with two registrars, who were also asked to self-quarantine. The family of the employee was also quarantined, said the source.

Complete contact tracing was conducted to identify people who had come in contact with this employee. "For hours, police officials scanned the CCTV footage to identify people who had come into contact with this employee," added the source.

