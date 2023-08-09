SC judge Prashant Mishra rescues from hearing bail plea of Umar Khalid

SC judge Prashant Mishra rescues from hearing bail plea of Umar Khalid2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Justice Mishra withdraws from hearing Umar Khalid's bail petition in Delhi riots conspiracy case.
Justice Mishra withdraws from hearing Umar Khalid's bail petition in Delhi riots conspiracy case.
The Supreme Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday withdraws from participating in the hearing of the bail petition made by Umar Khalid, a former JNU scholar facing charges under the UAPA in connection with the broader conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots.
The Supreme Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday withdraws from participating in the hearing of the bail petition made by Umar Khalid, a former JNU scholar facing charges under the UAPA in connection with the broader conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots.
Umar Khalid was apprehended in September 2020 and has remained incarcerated for a period exceeding 1050 days, Livelaw reported.
Umar Khalid was apprehended in September 2020 and has remained incarcerated for a period exceeding 1050 days, Livelaw reported.
Earlier on July 12, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing until July 24 regarding the bail application submitted by Umar Khalid. The application pertains to a UAPA case linked to the purported conspiracy surrounding the North-East Delhi riots that transpired in February 2020.
Earlier on July 12, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing until July 24 regarding the bail application submitted by Umar Khalid. The application pertains to a UAPA case linked to the purported conspiracy surrounding the North-East Delhi riots that transpired in February 2020.
Following a request from the counsel representing the Delhi Police, Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh, who comprise the bench, decided to adjourn the hearing. This was in order to grant time for the Delhi Police to prepare and present their response to Khalid's bail plea.
Following a request from the counsel representing the Delhi Police, Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh, who comprise the bench, decided to adjourn the hearing. This was in order to grant time for the Delhi Police to prepare and present their response to Khalid's bail plea.
Khalid had appealed to the highest court contesting a decision from the Delhi High Court in October 2022, which had refused to grant him bail.
Khalid had appealed to the highest court contesting a decision from the Delhi High Court in October 2022, which had refused to grant him bail.
Also Read: Delhi riots 2020: SC adjourns hearing for July 24 in Umar Khalid's bail plea case
Also Read: Delhi riots 2020: SC adjourns hearing for July 24 in Umar Khalid's bail plea case
Having been arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, Khalid had initially sought bail in the High Court. He based his plea on the argument that he had played no "criminal role" in the violence that occurred in the North-East area of the city, and that he lacked any "conspiratorial involvement" with other individuals accused in the case. Opposing Khalid's request for bail, the Delhi police had presented their arguments.
Having been arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, Khalid had initially sought bail in the High Court. He based his plea on the argument that he had played no "criminal role" in the violence that occurred in the North-East area of the city, and that he lacked any "conspiratorial involvement" with other individuals accused in the case. Opposing Khalid's request for bail, the Delhi police had presented their arguments.
Khalid's pursuit for legal relief started with his appeal to the High Court, aimed at challenging the rejection of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022.
Khalid's pursuit for legal relief started with his appeal to the High Court, aimed at challenging the rejection of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022.
Also Read: Umar Khalid acquitted in case related to 2020 Delhi riots: Timeline
Also Read: Umar Khalid acquitted in case related to 2020 Delhi riots: Timeline
Accusations against him included charges of criminal conspiracy, participation in rioting, involvement in an unlawful assembly, and violations of various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Accusations against him included charges of criminal conspiracy, participation in rioting, involvement in an unlawful assembly, and violations of various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
In addition to Khalid, other individuals such as Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, members of the Jamia Coordination Committee including Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, and several others were implicated under the stringent provisions of the UAPA in relation to the same case.
In addition to Khalid, other individuals such as Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, members of the Jamia Coordination Committee including Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, and several others were implicated under the stringent provisions of the UAPA in relation to the same case.
Also Read: Umar Khalid acquitted in stone pelting, arson case linked to 2020 Delhi riots
Also Read: Umar Khalid acquitted in stone pelting, arson case linked to 2020 Delhi riots
The outbreak of violence had occurred within the context of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in 53 fatalities and more than 700 people sustaining injuries.
The outbreak of violence had occurred within the context of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in 53 fatalities and more than 700 people sustaining injuries.
(With insights from ANI)
(With insights from ANI)