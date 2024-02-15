SC strikes down electoral bonds scheme, directs bank to stop issuance of bonds | 5 key highlights of the judgment
SC holds that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of right to information and freedom of speech under Constitution.
The Supreme Court on 15 February pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict in the matter. The Supreme court has striked down the electoral bonds scheme by terming it unconstitutional.