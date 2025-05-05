SC junks plea of woman seeking Red Fort's possession - ‘why leave out Fatehpur Sikri?’ jokes CJI

The Supreme Court today rejected a petition filed by a woman, seeking possession of the Red Fort. The petitioner claimed to be the widow of the great-grandson of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar II.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed Sultana Begum's petition challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment rejecting her plea.

"Why only the Red Fort? Why leave out the Fatehpur Sikri?," CJI Khanna asked the petitioner sarcastically, according to legal news website, LiveLaw.

The bench observed that the writ petition was misconceived, LiveLaw report said. The woman claimed that the possession was taken away from her forcibly, by British East India Company in 1857.

In 2021, a single judge of the High Court had dismissed her petition on the ground of there being an inordinate delay in approaching the Court.

In December 2024, the division bench of the High Court affirmed the single bench's order.

The plea had claimed Begum was the rightful owner of Red Fort because she had inherited the property from her ancestor, Bahadur Shah Zafar II. It also alleged that the Government of India was illegally occupying the Fort.

Red Fort The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a historical fort in Old Delhi. The fort was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century and served as the main residence of the Mughal Emperors for almost 200 years. The fort is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

