SC launches app 2.0 that will allow law officers to watch live court proceedings

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday launched a mobile application that will allow law officers and union ministeries to watch live court proceedings.
The apex court launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application which only give access to nodal officers of ministries and veteran law officers to watch court proceedings in real-time.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play store.
The CJI said the iOS version of the app will be out next week.
Through this app, the assessee can watch in real-time the status of their case filed, order, judgments, and pendency of their cases.
"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on record, the application will give exclusive real-time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application", the CJI said.
During the pandemic, then Chief Justice NV Ramana granted access to a few media persons to enable them to watch court proceedings virtually.
Recently, the Supreme Court launched an online portal that will help citizens file and access applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in matters related to the court.
The RTI portal has been initiated to make it convenient for people to access information about the Supreme Court.
Until now, the RT applications at the court had to be filed only via post.
The online portal can be accessed at registry.sci.gov.in/rti_app.
The applicant can pay the prescribed fee after filing an RTI. The fee per RTI application is ₹10.
Any applicant who is Below Poverty Line (BPL) is exempted to pay the application fee under the RTI Rules, 2012.
