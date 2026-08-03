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SC narrows 'criminal antecedents' clause from protest order; CJP says 'confusion' removed, seeks assurance from govt

Saurav Das said the party had ‘stood by every student and every protester’ throughout the protests and would continue to ‘closely monitor developments across states.’

Kanishka Singharia
Updated3 Aug 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das, left, and Ratna Singh address media after a hearing over the recent NEET protests, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das, left, and Ratna Singh address media after a hearing over the recent NEET protests, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
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After the Supreme Court said that Delhi and other states are at liberty to withdraw cases against students who took part in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, the party's spokesperson, Saurav Das, urged the government to "honour" the assurances given on FIRs filed against students.

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"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusion, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country," Das said in a post on X.

'Stood by every student and every protester'

Das said the party had "stood by every student and every protester" throughout the protests and would continue to "closely monitor developments across states".

He said the CJP had provided "legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means" to protesters and would continue to do so.

"We thank all lawyers across the country who continue to help the protesters. We also continue to closely monitor developments across states and remain in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. We expect the assurances to be implemented in both letter and spirit," Das added.

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SC clarifies meaning of 'criminal antecedents'

The apex court also clarified during Monday's hearing what it meant by "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order, ANI reported.

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On July 28, the court had said cases against student protesters could be withdrawn, except for those with "criminal antecedents". It has now clarified that this refers only to those accused of grave and heinous offences.

The clarification came after the Centre submitted that it was "serious" about not pursuing FIRs against students who participated in protests over the NEET examination paper leak, including the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi, provided they had no criminal antecedents.

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Petitioner seeks safeguards against repeat of July 20 clashes

Referring to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the CJP, the petitioner's counsel told the court that directions were needed to ensure such clashes do not recur at Jantar Mantar.

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The counsel also referred to a recent call by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for a similar demonstration.

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"Mr Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence. Another July 20 incident should be avoided," he said.

Taking note of the submission, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "They (authorities) know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle."

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
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