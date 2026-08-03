SC narrows 'criminal antecedents' clause from protest order; CJP says 'confusion' removed, seeks assurance from govt

After the Supreme Court said that Delhi and other states are at liberty to withdraw cases against students who took part in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, the party's spokesperson, Saurav Das, urged the government to "honour" the assurances given on FIRs filed against students.

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"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusion, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country," Das said in a post on X.

'Stood by every student and every protester' Das said the party had "stood by every student and every protester" throughout the protests and would continue to "closely monitor developments across states".

He said the CJP had provided "legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means" to protesters and would continue to do so.

"We thank all lawyers across the country who continue to help the protesters. We also continue to closely monitor developments across states and remain in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. We expect the assurances to be implemented in both letter and spirit," Das added.

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SC clarifies meaning of 'criminal antecedents' The apex court also clarified during Monday's hearing what it meant by "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order, ANI reported.

On July 28, the court had said cases against student protesters could be withdrawn, except for those with "criminal antecedents". It has now clarified that this refers only to those accused of grave and heinous offences.

The clarification came after the Centre submitted that it was "serious" about not pursuing FIRs against students who participated in protests over the NEET examination paper leak, including the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi, provided they had no criminal antecedents.

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Petitioner seeks safeguards against repeat of July 20 clashes Referring to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the CJP, the petitioner's counsel told the court that directions were needed to ensure such clashes do not recur at Jantar Mantar.

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The counsel also referred to a recent call by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for a similar demonstration.

"Mr Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence. Another July 20 incident should be avoided," he said.

Taking note of the submission, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "They (authorities) know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.