SC: No coercive action against biz over wages

The judgement was pronounced by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul, and M.R. Shah on a batch of petitions filed by more than 15 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) against the home ministry’s 29 March notification that “employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers at their work places, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown."